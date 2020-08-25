Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Adyen (ADYEN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) recently:

8/21/2020 – Adyen was given a new €940.00 ($1,105.88) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/21/2020 – Adyen had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

8/21/2020 – Adyen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/20/2020 – Adyen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

8/20/2020 – Adyen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/20/2020 – Adyen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

8/13/2020 – Adyen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/21/2020 – Adyen had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oddo Bhf.

7/21/2020 – Adyen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/16/2020 – Adyen was given a new €920.00 ($1,082.35) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/16/2020 – Adyen had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

7/10/2020 – Adyen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/8/2020 – Adyen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

7/3/2020 – Adyen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/2/2020 – Adyen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Adyen NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.