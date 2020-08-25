Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Adyen (ADYEN)

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) recently:

  • 8/21/2020 – Adyen was given a new €940.00 ($1,105.88) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 8/21/2020 – Adyen had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.
  • 8/21/2020 – Adyen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
  • 8/20/2020 – Adyen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.
  • 8/20/2020 – Adyen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
  • 8/20/2020 – Adyen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
  • 8/13/2020 – Adyen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
  • 7/21/2020 – Adyen had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oddo Bhf.
  • 7/21/2020 – Adyen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
  • 7/16/2020 – Adyen was given a new €920.00 ($1,082.35) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 7/16/2020 – Adyen had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.
  • 7/10/2020 – Adyen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
  • 7/8/2020 – Adyen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
  • 7/3/2020 – Adyen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
  • 7/2/2020 – Adyen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Easterly Government Properties Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.57 Million
Easterly Government Properties Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.57 Million
$77.30 Million in Sales Expected for Fly Leasing Ltd This Quarter
$77.30 Million in Sales Expected for Fly Leasing Ltd This Quarter
3D Systems Co. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $115.93 Million
3D Systems Co. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $115.93 Million
$448.95 Million in Sales Expected for Gildan Activewear Inc This Quarter
$448.95 Million in Sales Expected for Gildan Activewear Inc This Quarter
TPI Composites Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $424.80 Million
TPI Composites Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $424.80 Million
$112.79 Million in Sales Expected for Kinsale Capital Group Inc This Quarter
$112.79 Million in Sales Expected for Kinsale Capital Group Inc This Quarter


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report