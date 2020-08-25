Personal Assets Trust PLC (LON:PNL) Insider Robin John Angus Purchases 3 Shares

Personal Assets Trust PLC (LON:PNL) insider Robin John Angus acquired 3 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of £451.64 ($590.15) per share, with a total value of £1,354.92 ($1,770.44).

Robin John Angus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 17th, Robin John Angus acquired 2 shares of Personal Assets Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of £452 ($590.62) per share, with a total value of £904 ($1,181.24).

LON PNL opened at £451 ($589.31) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is £448.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is £434.06. Personal Assets Trust PLC has a one year low of £376.50 ($491.96) and a one year high of £470 ($614.14). The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a GBX 140 ($1.83) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Personal Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 23.21%.

About Personal Assets Trust

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

