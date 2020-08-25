Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) Insider Kerry Porritt Buys 47 Shares

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) insider Kerry Porritt bought 47 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 655 ($8.56) per share, for a total transaction of £307.85 ($402.26).

KLR opened at GBX 666 ($8.70) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 627.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 643.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.51. Keller Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 419.03 ($5.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 898.61 ($11.74). The firm has a market capitalization of $480.32 million and a P/E ratio of 17.21.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keller Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keller Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 720 ($9.41).

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

