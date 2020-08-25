Equiniti Group PLC (LON:EQN) Insider Guy Wakeley Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equiniti Group PLC (LON:EQN) insider Guy Wakeley bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £11,000 ($14,373.45).

Guy Wakeley also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 6th, Guy Wakeley bought 1,209 shares of Equiniti Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of £1,801.41 ($2,353.86).

LON:EQN opened at GBX 112.60 ($1.47) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 133.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 159.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.47 million and a P/E ratio of 18.77. Equiniti Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 103.40 ($1.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 234.60 ($3.07).

Several research firms have recently commented on EQN. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reduced their price target on Equiniti Group from GBX 173 ($2.26) to GBX 151 ($1.97) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 212.67 ($2.78).

Equiniti Group Company Profile

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in four segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, corporate actions and IPOs, company secretarial, proxy solicitation, and investor analytic services; and employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, and trustee services, as well as bereavement services.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Equiniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equiniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Easterly Government Properties Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.57 Million
Easterly Government Properties Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.57 Million
$77.30 Million in Sales Expected for Fly Leasing Ltd This Quarter
$77.30 Million in Sales Expected for Fly Leasing Ltd This Quarter
3D Systems Co. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $115.93 Million
3D Systems Co. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $115.93 Million
$448.95 Million in Sales Expected for Gildan Activewear Inc This Quarter
$448.95 Million in Sales Expected for Gildan Activewear Inc This Quarter
TPI Composites Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $424.80 Million
TPI Composites Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $424.80 Million
$112.79 Million in Sales Expected for Kinsale Capital Group Inc This Quarter
$112.79 Million in Sales Expected for Kinsale Capital Group Inc This Quarter


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report