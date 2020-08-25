Equiniti Group PLC (LON:EQN) Insider Guy Wakeley Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Equiniti Group PLC (LON:EQN) insider Guy Wakeley bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £11,000 ($14,373.45).
Guy Wakeley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 6th, Guy Wakeley bought 1,209 shares of Equiniti Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of £1,801.41 ($2,353.86).
LON:EQN opened at GBX 112.60 ($1.47) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 133.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 159.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.47 million and a P/E ratio of 18.77. Equiniti Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 103.40 ($1.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 234.60 ($3.07).
Equiniti Group Company Profile
Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in four segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, corporate actions and IPOs, company secretarial, proxy solicitation, and investor analytic services; and employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, and trustee services, as well as bereavement services.
