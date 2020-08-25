Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) Insider Swagatam Mukerji Purchases 698 Shares of Stock

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) insider Swagatam Mukerji acquired 698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £153.56 ($200.65).

Swagatam Mukerji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 20th, Swagatam Mukerji acquired 608 shares of Centaur Media stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £152 ($198.61).

On Friday, June 19th, Swagatam Mukerji acquired 867 shares of Centaur Media stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £225.42 ($294.55).

Shares of CAU opened at GBX 21 ($0.27) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.84 million and a P/E ratio of -1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 22.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Centaur Media Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 43.02 ($0.56).

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, events, and marketing solutions to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Marketing, Financial Services, and Professional. The Marketing segment offers marketing and creative professions, which comprise Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Celebrity Intelligence, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Design Week, MarketMakers, Creative Review, Oystercatchers, and Centaurs.

