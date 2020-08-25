Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Insider Greg McMahon Purchases 61 Shares of Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) insider Greg McMahon purchased 61 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £100.65 ($131.52).

On Friday, June 26th, Greg McMahon purchased 52 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 193 ($2.52) per share, for a total transaction of £100.36 ($131.14).

Shares of MAB opened at GBX 168.80 ($2.21) on Tuesday. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1.82 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 483 ($6.31). The stock has a market capitalization of $724.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.71, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 166.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 219.48.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAB shares. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target (down previously from GBX 270 ($3.53)) on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 342.27 ($4.47).

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates its pubs and restaurants under the Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Innkeeper's Lodge, Alex, and Ember Inns brands and formats.

