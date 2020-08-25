Insider Buying: Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) Insider Buys 42 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2020

Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) insider Paula Bell purchased 42 shares of Spirent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 296 ($3.87) per share, for a total transaction of £124.32 ($162.45).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, July 24th, Paula Bell bought 49 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.40) per share, for a total transaction of £127.40 ($166.47).
  • On Wednesday, June 24th, Paula Bell bought 53 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 234 ($3.06) per share, for a total transaction of £124.02 ($162.05).
  • On Tuesday, May 26th, Paula Bell bought 51 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 253 ($3.31) per share, for a total transaction of £129.03 ($168.60).

SPT stock opened at GBX 288.50 ($3.77) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.98. Spirent Communications Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 146.81 ($1.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 306 ($4.00). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 271.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 241.31.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.67 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPT shares. Liberum Capital upped their target price on Spirent Communications from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Spirent Communications from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Spirent Communications from GBX 173 ($2.26) to GBX 187 ($2.44) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Spirent Communications from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 236.50 ($3.09).

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

Further Reading: Float

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Spirent Communications (LON:SPT)

Latest News

Easterly Government Properties Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.57 Million
$77.30 Million in Sales Expected for Fly Leasing Ltd This Quarter
3D Systems Co. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $115.93 Million
$448.95 Million in Sales Expected for Gildan Activewear Inc This Quarter
TPI Composites Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $424.80 Million
$112.79 Million in Sales Expected for Kinsale Capital Group Inc This Quarter


