Integrafin Holdings PLC (LON:IHP) Insider Jonathan Gunby Purchases 27 Shares of Stock

Integrafin Holdings PLC (LON:IHP) insider Jonathan Gunby purchased 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 546 ($7.13) per share, for a total transaction of £147.42 ($192.63).

Jonathan Gunby also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Integrafin alerts:

On Tuesday, July 21st, Jonathan Gunby purchased 28 shares of Integrafin stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 538 ($7.03) per share, for a total transaction of £150.64 ($196.84).

On Thursday, May 28th, Jonathan Gunby sold 1,157 shares of Integrafin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 531 ($6.94), for a total transaction of £6,143.67 ($8,027.79).

Integrafin stock opened at GBX 546 ($7.13) on Tuesday. Integrafin Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 285 ($3.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 568 ($7.42). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 528.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 489.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.12.

IHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Integrafin from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Peel Hunt raised their price target on shares of Integrafin from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 540 ($7.06) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integrafin in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Integrafin Company Profile

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform, which offers asset custody, transaction processing, advisory services, portfolio monitoring, and reporting tools. Its Transact platform enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients; provides personal service to advisers and their clients; offers access to approximately 8,000 funds and assets listed on stock markets; and provides access to report and analysis tools, investment portfolio management, lifetime cash flow modelling, and others.

Featured Article: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Integrafin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrafin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.