Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $89.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Williams-Sonoma traded as high as $101.73 and last traded at $99.26, with a volume of 1114328 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.10.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WSM. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $40.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.70.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, Director Grace Puma Whiteford sold 6,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $529,792.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,416.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total transaction of $688,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,742 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,328. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 53.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.64 and its 200 day moving average is $70.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 31.92%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

