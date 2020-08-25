Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $431.00 to $520.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Apple traded as high as $515.14 and last traded at $503.43, with a volume of 86288883 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $497.48.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AAPL. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Apple from $370.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $2,152.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $416.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.34.

Shares of Apple are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, August 31st. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 30th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, August 28th.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.55. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.94 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Apple Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Williams-Sonoma Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade
Williams-Sonoma Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade
Apple Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade
Apple Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade
Ascendis Pharma A/S Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Ascendis Pharma A/S Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Toronto-Dominion Bank Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Toronto-Dominion Bank Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
ReneSola Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
ReneSola Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
KeyCorp Weighs in on Avista Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings
KeyCorp Weighs in on Avista Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report