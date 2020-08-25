Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $431.00 to $520.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Apple traded as high as $515.14 and last traded at $503.43, with a volume of 86288883 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $497.48.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AAPL. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Apple from $370.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $2,152.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $416.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.34.

Shares of Apple are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, August 31st. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 30th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, August 28th.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.55. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.94 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Apple Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

