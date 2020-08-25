Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.66) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $138.36 on Tuesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $158.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 13.19 and a current ratio of 13.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASND. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.17.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

