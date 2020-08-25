Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Toronto-Dominion Bank to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD opened at $48.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $58.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.66 and a 200 day moving average of $45.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.32%.

TD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. CIBC began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.85.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.