ReneSola (SOL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 27th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. ReneSola had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 10.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ReneSola to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SOL stock opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.42 million, a PE ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 1.46. ReneSola has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.24.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SOL. ValuEngine lowered ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut ReneSola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

