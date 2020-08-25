KeyCorp Weighs in on Avista Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AVA)

Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Avista in a report released on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avista’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avista from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

NYSE AVA opened at $36.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.15. Avista has a one year low of $32.09 and a one year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). Avista had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.10%.

In other Avista news, Director R John Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $74,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,415.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 345.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

