Oppenheimer Weighs in on BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report issued on Thursday, August 20th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Truist dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $73.00 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $62.88 and a 52-week high of $131.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.61 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.07 and its 200 day moving average is $101.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.17. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $429.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.02 million.

In related news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $300,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,456,669. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total value of $476,047.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,621. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,760 shares of company stock valued at $22,606,515 in the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,809,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,504,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,447 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,214,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $694,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,290 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2,021.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,132,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,721 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 112.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,819,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,754,000 after acquiring an additional 961,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6,721.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 540,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,615,000 after acquiring an additional 532,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

