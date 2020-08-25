William Blair Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 19th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BMRN. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $138.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $73.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 110.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.10. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $62.88 and a 1 year high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.17. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $429.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.02 million.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 126,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $16,430,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,551,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $300,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,340 shares in the company, valued at $5,456,669. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,760 shares of company stock worth $22,606,515 in the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,769,000 after acquiring an additional 25,784 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $676,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 322,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,732,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 123,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

