Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CATB) Reduced by Wedbush

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CATB) – Wedbush decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, August 20th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.51) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.47). Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.48) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.45) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CATB. ValuEngine raised Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of CATB stock opened at $8.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.74. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.70.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.07).

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATB. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,047,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,648,000 after buying an additional 925,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activate B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

