Caleres (CAL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, September 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.27) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The textile maker reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $397.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.91 million. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The business’s revenue was down 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Caleres to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CAL stock opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $258.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.97. Caleres has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $24.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.04.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Caleres in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Caleres from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Caleres from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

