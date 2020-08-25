Nutanix (NTNX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 1st. Analysts expect Nutanix to post earnings of ($1.09) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.17. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 68.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. The company had revenue of $318.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Nutanix’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Nutanix to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $37.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average is $22.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.92.

In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $46,702.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,558 shares in the company, valued at $405,940.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 22,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $514,512.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,755.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,909 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.61.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

