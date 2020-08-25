Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 1st. Analysts expect Shoe Carnival to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.95. The stock has a market cap of $362.41 million, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.19. Shoe Carnival has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

In related news, Director James A. Aschleman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $44,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,888.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on Shoe Carnival from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Shoe Carnival from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shoe Carnival currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

