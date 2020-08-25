Jamf (JAMF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, September 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAMF opened at $39.15 on Tuesday. Jamf has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

JAMF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jamf in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

