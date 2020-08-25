Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for DTE Energy Co Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for DTE Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.93. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.86.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $117.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

