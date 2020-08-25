Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Issued By US Capital Advisors

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) – US Capital Advisors upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of HollyFrontier in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Weiland now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.24). US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HFC. ValuEngine upgraded HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Tudor Pickering raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Shares of NYSE:HFC opened at $26.14 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.22. HollyFrontier has a 12 month low of $18.48 and a 12 month high of $58.88.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,517,000 after buying an additional 945,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,356,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $253,846,000 after purchasing an additional 927,847 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,916,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,802,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,255,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,627,000 after purchasing an additional 625,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.