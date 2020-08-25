Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA)

NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of NuCana in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.21). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NuCana’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.59) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get NuCana alerts:

NCNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of NuCana in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of NuCana from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NuCana from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “average” rating on shares of NuCana in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNA opened at $5.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.08. NuCana has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a current ratio of 8.99.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of NuCana during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NuCana in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NuCana in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in NuCana by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of NuCana by 2,256.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 74,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.