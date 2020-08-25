Research Analysts Set Expectations for Roper Technologies Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ROP)

Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Roper Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $3.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.98. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $3.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $14.95 EPS.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ROP. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.50.

NYSE ROP opened at $432.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $421.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.07. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $455.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $7,196,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,156,982. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 419,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,977,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 193,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

