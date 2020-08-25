Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) – DA Davidson dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Plymouth Industrial Reit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 21st. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49.

Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.98).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

PLYM opened at $12.99 on Monday. Plymouth Industrial Reit has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $21.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 478.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit by 11.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit by 635.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit by 15.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 737,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after purchasing an additional 99,510 shares in the last quarter.

Plymouth Industrial Reit Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

