H & R Block (HRB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.40. H & R Block had a negative return on equity of 1,927.00% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.29 earnings per share. H & R Block’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect H & R Block to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.51. H & R Block has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.46, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1,488.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research raised H & R Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on H & R Block from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on H & R Block in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. H & R Block currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

