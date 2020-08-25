Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $349.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.90 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $105.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.60. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $110.97.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Scott Osborne sold 4,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total value of $433,291.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.13.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Earnings History for Ollie`s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Spark Networks Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday
Spark Networks Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday
H & R Block to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
H & R Block to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Bill.com Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday
Bill.com Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday
Deere & Company Upgraded at Bank of America
Deere & Company Upgraded at Bank of America
Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Position in Deere & Company
Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Position in Deere & Company


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report