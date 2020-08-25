Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $349.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.90 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $105.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.60. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $110.97.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Scott Osborne sold 4,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total value of $433,291.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.13.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

