Bill.com (BILL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2020

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 27th. Analysts expect Bill.com to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bill.com stock opened at $93.61 on Tuesday. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $104.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.98.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BILL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Bill.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $70.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.09.

In other news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $559,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.14, for a total transaction of $861,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,932,176 shares of company stock valued at $259,681,504 over the last 90 days.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

