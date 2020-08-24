Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Upgraded at Bank of America

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. William Blair raised shares of Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $189.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.80.

Deere & Company stock opened at $199.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.98. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $202.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,936,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,183,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,009,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,061,845 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DE. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 52.3% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,684,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,059,000 after buying an additional 1,264,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,127,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,005,911,000 after buying an additional 1,175,122 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 106.3% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,086,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,958,000 after buying an additional 1,075,338 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 33.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,221,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,983,000 after buying an additional 559,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 38.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,717,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,246,000 after buying an additional 475,217 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

