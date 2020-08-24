Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $199.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.98. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $202.95.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.37.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,833,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,009,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,936,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,183,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,061,845 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

