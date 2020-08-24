CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in shares of CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,600 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 11,674 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.16% of CryoPort worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in CryoPort by 115.8% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,817,663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,028,000 after buying an additional 975,300 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,333,178 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $22,757,000 after acquiring an additional 811,205 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CryoPort during the 1st quarter worth $11,859,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CryoPort in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,392,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in CryoPort by 46.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $17,070,000 after purchasing an additional 319,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort stock opened at $38.82 on Monday. CryoPort Inc has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $40.52. The company has a current ratio of 22.95, a quick ratio of 22.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.66 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.27 and a 200-day moving average of $23.39.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 million. CryoPort had a negative net margin of 60.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CryoPort Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of CryoPort from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of CryoPort from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

About CryoPort

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

