Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.8% during the second quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 127,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 27.4% during the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 325,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,297,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 54.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 114,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 40,563 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 29.4% during the second quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at $219,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $93.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of -69.10, a P/E/G ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.10. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $108.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 55.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.88.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

