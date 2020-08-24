Keybank National Association OH Boosts Stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SYSCO by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,950,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,157,000 after acquiring an additional 369,879 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 41.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,753,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,755,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816,822 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 66.7% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,406,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564,387 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 7.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,313,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,631,000 after purchasing an additional 709,996 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SYSCO by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,112,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,844,000 after purchasing an additional 85,662 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.30.

NYSE:SYY opened at $57.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.21, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.30 and a 200 day moving average of $56.30.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

