Dollar General (NYSE:DG) PT Raised to $225.00 at Raymond James

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.11% from the stock’s previous close.

DG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Dollar General from $159.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Dollar General from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.63.

Get Dollar General alerts:

NYSE:DG opened at $198.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $202.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.04 and a 200 day moving average of $175.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total transaction of $7,899,458.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,966,162.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total value of $2,126,638.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,007.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,645 shares of company stock worth $11,414,046. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.