Amalgamated Bank Sells 4,302 Shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,302 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 1,711.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RE. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.58.

RE opened at $213.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.25. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $157.32 and a 1-year high of $294.31. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.44. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

In other news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.05, for a total value of $221,711.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,227.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Doucette sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $217,044.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

