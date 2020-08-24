D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,543 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 26.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. AXA boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 642,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $92,452,000 after acquiring an additional 74,972 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 28.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $207.53 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $210.11. The firm has a market cap of $186.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1,152.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.98 and a 200-day moving average of $175.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on salesforce.com from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $191.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.88.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.69, for a total transaction of $3,070,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,603,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,059,601,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $41,792.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,175.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 759,912 shares of company stock valued at $143,843,531. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

