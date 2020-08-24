Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Raised to $220.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $189.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $181.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.24.

DE opened at $199.50 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $202.95. The company has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,936,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,183,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,833,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,009,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,051 shares of company stock worth $5,061,845 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DE. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Deere & Company by 662.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 32.6% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

