Deutsche Bank Raises Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $217.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $185.00 to $217.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $189.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.24.

Deere & Company stock opened at $199.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.98. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $202.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,009,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,936,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at $11,183,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,051 shares of company stock worth $5,061,845. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Deere & Company by 662.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

