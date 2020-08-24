Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Cuts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sector Gamma AS lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 117,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,412,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 409,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,213,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $152.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.13. The firm has a market cap of $402.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

