Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 3.2% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $18,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 233.8% during the second quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $712,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 42,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Regis Management CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.38.

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $152.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.13. The firm has a market cap of $402.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

