Delta Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Delta Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,386 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.4% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 52,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 854.1% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 87,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,028,000 after purchasing an additional 77,917 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 35,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $152.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.13. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $402.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

