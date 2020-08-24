Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,539,784 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.7% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 42,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Regis Management CO LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $215,000. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $206,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $1,955,000. Finally, FAI Wealth Management raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $152.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $402.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

