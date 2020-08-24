Keybank National Association OH Lowers Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 64,512 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 66.7% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 43.8% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 59.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 52.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $284,434.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Papa acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $291,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,549.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SLB shares. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.16.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $18.58 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day moving average is $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.07.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 73.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

