Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,203 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 18.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.88.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $93.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.03. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $108.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of -69.10, a P/E/G ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.39. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

