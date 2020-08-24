Synovus Financial Corp Has $714,000 Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,926 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 44,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 50,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.17.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 396,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $29,076,602.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,867.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 10,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $802,048.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,413.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 616,149 shares of company stock valued at $45,164,779. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $73.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.62. The company has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The firm had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

