Synovus Financial Corp Increases Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.6% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $310,935.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,795 shares of company stock worth $586,230. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.77.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $53.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.24. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

