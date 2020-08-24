Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.4% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 30,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 94,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% in the second quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,090,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,033,000 after acquiring an additional 852,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 60.0% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 41,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 15,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $35.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.71. The firm has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on USB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.31.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.