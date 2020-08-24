Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.6% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth $41,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PEG. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BofA Securities cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.77.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $53.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.24. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $63.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $310,935.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,795 shares of company stock worth $586,230. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.