salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at Deutsche Bank

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $191.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.76.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $207.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $210.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,152.94, a P/E/G ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.41, for a total value of $1,904,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,249 shares in the company, valued at $16,803,492.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 36,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total value of $6,799,676.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,086.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 759,912 shares of company stock valued at $143,843,531. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,023 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in salesforce.com by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,577 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 636.5% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 4,456 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.0% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 25.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 54,448 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after buying an additional 11,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.